An original musical presentation of “On a Midwinter Night!” written by Stuart Kenny and performed by The Merry Troupe of Hastings is planned Sunday at the United Congregational Church in Grand Island.
The program will be at 10:30 a.m. It is based on a childhood story of a Baboushka who missed out on following the wise men, so she now goes from house to house searching for the Christ child.
The church is located at 405 E. Bismark Road.
Alda church plans pre-Christmas meal, cookie exchange
ALDA — A pre-Christmas meal is planned next Tuesday at Alda United Methodist Church.
The meal will be served at noon at the church at 202 E. Pine St. Freewill donations will be collected.
Participants should bring one or two dozen Christmas cookies or candies for a goodie exchange. Also, the Happy Sewers/Crafters will have a table of items for sale.
For more information, call Letha at (308) 384-2619 or Jackie at (308) 384-5993.
UCC to offer Blue Christmas service Dec. 21
The United Congregational Church in Grand Island will host a Blue Christmas service at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at 405 E. Bismark Road.
Christmas is a time of joy and family for many, but for those who have suffered loss the holiday season may seem bleak and unfriendly, even a season without hope. This service is designed to acknowledge and honor those feelings of depression and sadness during this time of celebration.
St. Leo’s youth group plans craft fair this weekend
St. Leo’s Young Neighbors will host its annual Craft and Vendors Fair on Saturday and Sunday at the church.
The event will include a mix of original crafters in addition to popular business vendors. There will also be a soup supper, bake sale, cinnamon rolls and homemade tamales.
The craft fair will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. St. Leo’s Church is located at 2410 S. Blaine St.
All proceeds will help fund the youth group’s 2020 summer mission trip to Detroit to help those in need.
