Brother Eli Soriano, the presiding minister of Members Church of God International, is inviting area residents to watch a video of the Guinness World’s Record title holder for the largest gospel chorale group in the world Tuesday at the Grand Island Public Library.
The video and its uplifting spiritual music will be shown from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call (308) 383-8146 or go online to mcgi.org.
Brats, burgers to be served at Chapman church
CHAPMAN — Chapman United Methodist Church will host a Brats and Burgers night Sunday.
The meal will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. An adult meal will be $7, with children under 10 eating for $4.
The event will include a quilt raffle and other items, as well as a flea market. Proceeds will go toward missions.