Alda UMC plans community dinner
ALDA — A community dinner will be hosted by the Alda United Methodist Church, 202 E. Pine St. in Alda. This casual dress event begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
All are welcome to gather around the table for a free meal, music and a short message on the life of Jesus.
For more information, contact the church at (308) 381-7008.
Grand Island church to host Joyfest 2019
Jan Struck, Christian humorist and storyteller, will be the featured speaker for Joyfest 2019 set for 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road.
With more than 35 years of experience in teaching, motivating and entertaining her audiences, Struck brings a fresh approach to the journey of faith and uses her sense of humor as she shares her life with fellow travelers and leaves them laughing. Joyfest is a “female-only” event open to preteens and older.
Joyfest is sponsored by LWML-Women in Mission.
Door will open at 4:45 pm. In addition to Struck’s program, the event will include music and a catered meal. Tickets are $20 and are available at the church office, online at https://tinyurl.com/joyfest2019 or on the Peace app. Tickets must be purchased by Oct. 6.
St. Paul church to host gospel hymn sing
ST. PAUL — Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul will host an Old Gospel Hour Hymn Sing at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
Refreshments will be served following the event. The church is located at Ninth and Baxter streets in St. Paul.
For more information, call Dennis Patrick at (702) 469-0788.
Respect Life Sunday is Oct. 6
Respect Life Sunday will be observed Oct. 6 in Grand Island. Life Chain participants will stand and pray on the sidewalks and major roadways in cities across the United States and Canada.
In Grand Island, participants will meet and park at Heritage Bank, 1333 N. Webb Road. They will stand evenly spaced from the bank north to State Street from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Chairs and strollers will be allowed.
“This is an opportunity for people to stand together in an international time of prayer for our nation and a peaceful, legal and compassionate public witness on behalf of the unborn at risk of elective abortion.”
