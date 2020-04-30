Drive-thru food pantry Saturday in Central City
CENTRAL CITY — The United Methodist Church in Central City will sponsor a drive-thru mobile food pantry Saturday at the Merrick County Fairgrounds.
Food will be distributed from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. or until it is gone.
Cars should enter the parking lot at the fairgrounds, 1780 Fairgrounds Road, in Central City using the north driveway.
Drivers and passengers should stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will put the food in the trunks or backseats.
This is a free food distribution from the Food Bank for the Heartland. For more information, call Tina at (308) 946-2853.
