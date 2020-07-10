This Saturday, Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes mobile food pantry as a drive-thru event at the south side of the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn at Fonner Park.
The food distribution begins at 9:30 a.m. and people are asked not to arrive before 9. Use the Fonner Park entrance off of South Locust Street. One box of food will be given to each car. No appointment and no identification are required.
A drive-up distribution method is being used in Grand Island to prioritize the health and safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals and families coming to the mobile pantry should stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will help direct traffic and load the food for them.
This is the second Saturday food pantry normally held a the Grand Island Utilities building.
Tabitha’s Closet to open next Thursday
Tabitha’s Closet, the free clothing giveaway at the Stolley Park Church of Christ in Grand Island, will reopen next Thursday.
Tabitha’s Closet will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays. It will be held outside and access will be limited to 10 people at a time. Social distancing will be required. People also are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Tabitha’s Closet will only distribute clothing, not housewares. Donations are not being accepted at this time.
The Stolley Park Church of Christ is at 2822 W. Stolley Park Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.