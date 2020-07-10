This Saturday, Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes mobile food pantry as a drive-thru event at the south side of the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn at Fonner Park.

The food distribution begins at 9:30 a.m. and people are asked not to arrive before 9. Use the Fonner Park entrance off of South Locust Street. One box of food will be given to each car. No appointment and no identification are required.

A drive-up distribution method is being used in Grand Island to prioritize the health and safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals and families coming to the mobile pantry should stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will help direct traffic and load the food for them.

This is the second Saturday food pantry normally held a the Grand Island Utilities building.

Tabitha’s Closet to open next Thursday

Tabitha’s Closet, the free clothing giveaway at the Stolley Park Church of Christ in Grand Island, will reopen next Thursday.

Tabitha’s Closet will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays. It will be held outside and access will be limited to 10 people at a time. Social distancing will be required. People also are encouraged to wear a face mask.

Tabitha’s Closet will only distribute clothing, not housewares. Donations are not being accepted at this time.

The Stolley Park Church of Christ is at 2822 W. Stolley Park Road.

