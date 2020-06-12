As Central Nebraskans continue to struggle with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, many find themselves in need of emergency food assistance.
On Saturday, Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will again conduct the monthly Loaves and Fishes mobile food pantry as a drive-thru event at the south side of the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn at Fonner Park.
The food distribution begins at 9:30 a.m. and people are asked not to arrive before 9. Use the Fonner Park entrance off of South Locust Street. One box of food will be given to each car.
The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland of Omaha.
A drive-up distribution method is being used in Grand Island to prioritize the health and safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals and families coming to the mobile pantry should stay in their vehicles. Volunteers, will help direct traffic and load the food for them.
Although the organizers appreciate people helping with this event, they are limiting group sizes. Call Trinity United Methodist Church at (308) 382-1952 before deciding to help with the food distribution.
This is the 2nd Saturday Food Pantry normally held at the Grand Island Utilities building.
