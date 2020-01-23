ALDA — An Alda community dinner church is planned for Sunday, Jan. 26, at First United Methodist Church in Alda.
The dinner and program will begin at 5 p.m. as the community gathers for food, music and a short message on the life of Jesus.
The church is located at 202 Pine St. For more information, call (308) 381-7008.
Pro-life groups to host elected officials at Feb. 8 program
A Tri-Cities Legislative Coffee is scheduled from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Riverside Golf Club.
Local and statewide pro-life groups welcome Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and elected officials from the Tri-cities area for a morning program to learn about pro-life legislation in Nebraska. Along with Foley, Senators Dan Quick of Grand Island, Steve Halloran of Hastings, Dave Murman of Glenvil, Curt Friesen of Henderson, and John Lowe if Kearney will be in attendance.
There will also be a presentation from Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln about her bill, LB814, which would ban dismemberment abortion in Nebraska.
This event is free, open to the public, and hosted by the Diocese of Grand Island, Nebraska Catholic Conference, Nebraska Right to Life, Grand Island Right to Life, and Nebraska Family Alliance.
For more information, contact Michael Kube at (308) 382-6565 or mkube@gidiocese.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.