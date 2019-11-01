A new church has formed in Grand Island, the Church of God, located at 1903 Santa Anita Drive.
More than 90 people have been baptized into this church.
The church observes the original customs of the early church attended by Jesus Christ and the apostles 2,000 years ago. During worship services, women cover their heads with veils. The church does not celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25, which it believes is the birthday of the sun-god.
The church’s members believe in God the father and God the mother, the female image of God.
Services are at 10 a.m., 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
Mobile pantry set for Saturday in Central City
CENTRAL CITY — The United Methodist Church in Central City and Food Bank for the Heartland will host a mobile food pantry Saturday at the Merrick County 4-H Building at the fairgrounds at 1780 Fairgrounds Road in Central City.
The food distribution will begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue until the perishable and nonperishable food is gone.
Pancake breakfast planned Sunday at Blessed Sacrament
The Knights of Columbus will serve a pancake breakfast Sunday at Blessed Sacrament Church in Grand Island.
The meal will be served from 8 a.m. to noon at the church, 518 W. State St. Cost will be $7 for adults, $4 for children 5 to 10 and free for children age 4 and younger.
UCC to observe All Saints Day Sunday
In honor of All Saints Day on Sunday, the United Congregational Church in Grand Island will be honoring those who have passed on before us.
Worshipers are encouraged to bring a picture of a particular person they wish to honor and light a candle for that individual. The service will be at 10:30 a.m.
All are welcome to participate in this annual remembrance. The church is located at 405 E. Bismark.
Pancake, sausage feed Wednesday at First-Faith UMC
The United Methodist Men of First-Faith United Methodist Church in Grand Island will host a pancake and sausage feed Wednesday.
The meal will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church, 4190 W. Capital Ave.
Cost is $12 for a family, $5 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-12.
Human trafficking program planned Wednesday
A human trafficking awareness program will be hosted by Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island Wednesday.
The program, from 6:45 to 8 p.m., will be led by three speakers from the Set Me Free Project in Nebraska. The audience will be split into three groups, middle school, high school and adults.
This presentation is in place of the church’s regular Wednesday youth group activities.
The church is located at 511 N. Elm St. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Pancake feed set for Nov. 8 at Trinity UMC
The United Methodist Men of Trinity United Methodist Church will host a pancake feed Friday, Nov. 8.
The meal will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in Miller Hall at the church, 511 N. Elm St.
Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for and children age 4 and younger.
Enter through the northeast entrance and pay at the door.
Soup, Bazaar Day set for Nov. 9 in Cairo
CAIRO — The Cairo United Methodist Church will host its annual Soup and Bazaar Day on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Coffee and rolls will be served in the morning. Chicken noodle soup, chili and vegetable beef soup, along with sandwiches and pie, will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Carryout meals will be available. Baked goods and a large selection of attic treasures will be for sale.
A freewill offering will be collected. Hunters are welcome. The church is located at 506 E. Kansas.
Hastings church’s Craft Fair set for Nov. 8-9
HASTINGS — Hastings North Shore Church’s annual 50-booth Craft Fair is scheduled for Nov. 8-9 at the church, 100 W. 33rd St. in Hastings.
The fair will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Along with the crafts for sale, four kinds of homemade soups, pies and desserts will be served both days. Soups include chili, chicken tortilla, turkey noodle and vegetable. Freewill donations will be accepted for a bowl of soup.
Tubs of soup will also be available for take-out.
Homemade candies, fudges and unique sweets will be sold by the pound at the Sweet Shoppe. Warm cinnamon rolls and specialty coffees will be served Saturday morning at the church’s coffee shop.
