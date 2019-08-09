Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island will host a blood drive on Aug. 16.
Blood donations will be collected from noon to 6 p.m. at the church at 13th and Custer.
For appointments, contact Ileane McCoy at (308) 384-1720 or visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-in donors are welcome.
Video of gospel chorale to be shown Tuesday at library
Brother Eli Soriano, the presiding minister of Members Church of God International, is inviting area people to watch a video of the Guinness World’s Record title holder for the largest gospel chorale group in the world Tuesday at the Grand Island Public Library.
The video and its uplifting spiritual music will be shown from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call (308) 383-8146 or go online to mcgi.org.
Women of Faith event Sept. 6-7 in Lincoln
LINCOLN — Women of Faith, a nonprofit, nondenominational ministry, will have its “Be the Light” event Sept. 6-7 at the Embassy Suites in Lincoln.
Historically, Women of Faith has held large events throughout the country in stadiums and arenas. However, when GJ and Alita Reynolds of Lincoln purchased the organization in 2017, they had a different vision.
“Our desire is to use Women of Faith to help women grow in community, in spiritual strength, as a life leader and in real relationships,” said Alita Reynolds. “This is an ongoing process that we provide coaching and direction for in our Ambassador Program on a virtual platform. Our ultimate goal is to ‘each one, reach one’ and our purpose is to grow the kingdom of God.
“We believe everyone has a story and would like to equip women in telling their story for sharing with others, speaking or writing,” said Reynolds.
A story workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 6. A registration fee of $109 is required.
“Our hope is to gather stories from Women of Faith Ambassadors and publish a book, which will launch next September,” said Reynolds.
The main event will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 6, continuing until 9 a.m. and resuming from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 7. A separate registration fee of $109 is required.
More information can be found at www.womenoffaith.com or by calling (888) 493-2484. Also, Women of Faith Ambassadors Facebook page invites people to join.
Benedictine Oblates plan orientation in Hastings
HASTINGS — A Benedictine Oblate orientation is planned Aug. 17 at Our Lady of Guadaloupe Building in Hastings.
Benedictine Oblates are Christian men and women of all faiths who meet regularly to support each other in their spiritual journey. Participants will spend time in the study of spirituality, pledge themselves to morning and evening prayer in the Christian tradition and meditate on God’s word.
Oblates generally commit to at least one meeting per month.
This orientation will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Family Room. The building is at 415 N. Kansas Ave.
The Hastings chapter of Benedictine Oblates is affiliated with the Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton. Sister Phyllis Hunhoff of that monastery is associate director of the Nebraska Benedictine Oblates.
For more information, call Juliene Bryan at (402) 984-4674.