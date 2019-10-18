Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island will host its annual Fall Fest from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the church’s Jubilee Center at 518 W. State St.
The festival will include $500 cash prize winners, petting zoo, bouncy house, children’s games, raffle drawings, silent auction, cake walk, split-the-pot and a quilt raffle.
A dinner featuring roast beef and chicken, potatoes, salad, dinner rolls, desserts and drinks will be served. Cost for the meal is $10 for adults and $5 for children. It is free for kids 3 and younger.
Meal and raffle tickets may be purchased at the church office at 518 W. State St. or by calling (308) 384-0532.
UCC bazaar, garage sale on Saturday
United Congregational Church in Grand Island will host its Annual Bazaar and Garage Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 405 E. Bismark, across from Dodge School and Pier Park.
Coffee and homemade cinnamon rolls will be served in the morning, followed by lunch, with sloppy joes, baked beans, chis and an ice cream dessert. Lunch will cost $5. Bake sale items will be available to take home as well.
The garage sale will feature a variety of home decor, clothes for all ages, kitchen items, craft items, books, crafts, toys, electronics, holiday decor and luggage.
Get your beer and brats Saturday in Shelton
SHELTON — The Knights of Columbus from Wood River and Shelton will be serving beer and brats from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart’s Divine Hall, 508 B. St. in Shelton.
The menu includes brats, hot dogs, baked beans, salad chips and beverages; cost is $8 for adults, $5 children 4-12 and free for children 3 and younge;beer is $3. For more information, call Angela Smith at (308) 380-9764.
Church of God International to host music event at Grand Theatre
The members Church of God International (mcgi.org) has been certified as a Guinness World’s Largest Gospel Choir and they will be performing via video on from 2 to 4:30 p.m Sunday at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third. There is no admission charge.
The Church of God International invites the community to hear the music festival and join in giving thanksgiving and offer the sacrifice of songs of praise to God.
Piano-violin concert planned for Sunday
Kevin and Heidi Cheng will present a piano and violin concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at United Congregational Church, 405 E. Bismark.
Concert pianist Cheng was born and raised in Taiwan, but became at student at Nebraska Christian in Central City as a sophomore. After graduating from high school, he He studied music at the University of Nebraska in Kearney, earning his bachelor’s degree. Cheng has performed as guest soloist with various symphonies and orchestras in Nebraska. He also received an arts council grant to premier Mendelssohn’s “Piano Concerto in A Minor” in the United States. He and his wife, Heidi, have been performing around the state at various concerts and churches.
A freewill offering will be collected.
Suicide prevention workshop set for Sunday
A suicide prevention workshop is planned Sunday at United Congregational Church, 405 E. Bismark in Grand Island.
The Nebraska chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will conduct the workshop at 11:30 a.m. in the church’s fellowship hall. Sandy Manfull will be the presenter.
The public is welcome.
Trinity Lutheran sets Trunk N Treat
Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island will host its Trunk N Treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the church, 212 W. 12th St.
Special guest AriSon, from Nashville, Tenn., will be performing and a free hot dog meal will be served.
Children are encouraged to come in costume with a bucket to collect treats.
Trinity UMC plans Trunk or Treat
Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island will host its Trunk or Treat from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the church, 511 N. Elm St.
Infants through fifth-graders are encouraged to come in costume and collect treats from the decorated trunks in the church parking lot.
Aurora Baha’is plan event to celebrate bicentenary of Bab’s birth
AURORA — Two hundred years ago this month in a small town in Persia, Siyyid ‘Alí-Muhammad was born to a merchant class family. He was later to become known as the Bab or gate, for his role as one of the founders of the Baha’i faith.
The Baha’is of Aurora are joining more than 8 million fellow believers worldwide in celebration of this special bicentenary event with an Oct. 27 observance at Aurora’s Bremer Center. The program will run from 2 to 4 p.m. Invitations have been extended to both the public and Hamilton County clergy to participate.
The observance will feature short inspirational messages from a variety of religious traditions and a short video on the life of the Bab.
Baha’is view the role of religions worldwide as part of a divine process to refine human nature and bring mankind to spiritual maturity. The advent of the Bab marks the fruition in that process. Thousands of years of divine revelation through the founders of major religions worldwide have brought civilization to this point.
Born in 1819, the Bab is regarded as a herald or forerunner of Baha’u’llah, who is the prophet/founder of the Baha’i faith. In the Baha’I faith the Bab is regarded as a John the Baptist figure. His role as messenger of God was to prepare the way for someone greater than himself. According to Baha’is, it is all part of a process of refining human nature itself. God made a covenant with man promising that he would never leave mankind alone. Bahai’s worldwide feel the Bab is one more fulfillment of that promise.
The public is welcome. For more information, call (402) 694-6045 or (402) 694-2598.
