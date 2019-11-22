St. Mary’s Cathedral Ladies will be hosting an Advent Morning of Reflection on prayer Dec. 7.
Kory Koralewski, diocesan director of stewardship and development, will be the featured speaker. The retreat will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Cathedral Square at 112 S. Cedar St. in Grand Island.
Cost is $10 at the door, which includes a light breakfast and lunch. Both men and women are welcome.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., with breakfast at 8:30 and the presentation at 9. Preregistration is required for a food count. Register by Dec. 1 with Marie Schuster at (308) 382-5387 or dmschuster69@gmail.com, or with Ellie Cornelius at (308) 384-6476 or lecorn@kdsi.net.
Christian Women’s Connection set for Dec. 3 in Aurora
AURORA — Christian Women’s Connection will be Dec. 3 at Pleasant View at Third and Manor streets in Aurora.
Jean Ramsey of Aurora will present “Hassle Free Christmas” on how to simplify preparations for the holiday.
Also speaking will be Judy Douglas of Lincoln, with “Iris Connection.” Douglas is co-owner of Dean and Judy’s Iris Patch and is also a Mary Kay consultant. She will share how God used the Iris Connection as the tool that would lead her to the ultimate peace in life.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring a plate of sweet or savory food for the evening dessert.
Cost is $5. For reservations or cancellations, call Cindy Weir at (308) 249-6197 or email her at cbartonweir@gmail.com, or call Deb Troester at (402) 694-6277 or email her at stroester@hamilton.net by Nov. 29.
St. Michael’s shares Thanksgiving meal
CENTRAL CITY — St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Central City plans to provide it annual Thanksgiving dinner beginning at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at the church. The meal is for anyone who would like to attend, especially those who will be alone during the holiday and have no one to share Thanksgiving day.
Turkey with all the trimmings will be provided by members of the parish at no charge. Reservations are not necessary, but would be appreciated so as to prepare the proper amount of food. Contact Dean Hartwig at (308) 795-2235 or Don Placke at (308) 946-3649.
Community dinner church Nov. 29 in Alda
ALDA — An Alda community dinner church is planned for Friday, Nov. 29, at First United Methodist Church in Alda.
The dinner and program will begin at 5 p.m. as the community gathers for food, music and a short Advent message on the life of Jesus.
The church is located at 202 Pine St. For more information, call (308) 381-7008.
