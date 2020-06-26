First Christian Church in Grand Island will host a clothing giveaway Saturday.
The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables and racks will be spaced out on the west side parking lot of the church at 2400 W. 14th St. so social distancing can be maintained.
There will be lots of clothes available that were left from previous rummage sales and family donations.
People are welcome to pick up whatever they need. Participants are asked to wear face masks.
