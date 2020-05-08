Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island will host an American Red Cross blood drive May 15.
The event will be from noon to 6 p.m. at the church, 13th and Custer.
Donors will be asked to wear face masks while at the drive. They are encouraged to wear their own masks. If a donor does not have a mask, the Red Cross will provide one. To manage social distancing, appointments are necessary. T-shirts will be given online if an email address is known.
To make an appointment, go online at redcrossblood.org or call Ileane McCoy at (308) 384-1720.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.