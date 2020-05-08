Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island will host an American Red Cross blood drive May 15.

The event will be from noon to 6 p.m. at the church, 13th and Custer.

Donors will be asked to wear face masks while at the drive. They are encouraged to wear their own masks. If a donor does not have a mask, the Red Cross will provide one. To manage social distancing, appointments are necessary. T-shirts will be given online if an email address is known.

To make an appointment, go online at redcrossblood.org or call Ileane McCoy at (308) 384-1720.

Tags

Load comments