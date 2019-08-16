When my kids were little I recall talking about how much money we had to buy something. Several times the kids would say, “Well, you don’t have to pay them money, just write a check.” It takes kids awhile to learn the lessons of the use of money.
The longest and hardest lesson for many people is the lesson of responsibility. We try to teach our children there are certain consequences for their actions. I counsel with many adults who still haven’t learned to be accountable for their actions. They want a free ride in the world. They feel everyone owes them a good and easy life.
The philosophy of the world is summed up in a conversation between two sailors. One of them was leaning on the deck rail when his buddy stuck his head up through a nearby hatch.
“The ship is sinking!” his buddy cried. The sailor shrugged. “So what? It’s not my ship.”
Growing up means that we realize we are all in this together and we all have our part to play. Jesus used the parable of the fig tree and said if it doesn’t bear fruit, cut it down. He was saying that we are responsible to bear fruit. He put us here to make a difference. We are to be responsible for our lives.
Many of us ask the question, “Why do bad things happen to good people?” That’s a tough one. Charles Colson suggested there was an even tougher question. He asked, “With so many persons in this land who claim to be followers of Jesus, why are we not having more influence?”
“The answer,” suggested Colson, “is what Dietrich Bonhoeffer (the German pastor, martyred by the Nazi’s) labeled ‘cheap grace’: The perception that Christianity offers only a flood of blessings, the rights of the Kingdom without the responsibilities to the King.”
Cheap grace? We want a Styrofoam and streamlined cross to carry.
James R. Bailey, the superintendent of Fort Worth, Texas, public schools was meeting one day with a citywide Parent-Teacher’s Association. Bailey was trying to communicate his openness and accessibility. He told the audience he would be pleased to speak with them any hour of the day or night.
“In fact,” he said, “here’s the telephone number …” and proceeded to recite it. There was a sudden outcry from Assistant Superintendent Joe Ross. “Hey!” Ross shouted, “That’s my number you’re giving out!”
Bailey was having some fun with his assistant superintendent. Isn’t it true that if God wants something done we hope he call someone like Billy Graham or some pastor? We hope he calls anyone but us.
All the great Christian leaders in the world have been a blessing to others because they have been responsible with the life God has given them.
Prayer: Lord, give us the vision to see our part in the world and the determination to do it. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.