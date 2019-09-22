Catholic Daughters Court Queen of Peace 2227 met Sept. 10 at Blessed Sacrament, with Regent Gayle Spary presiding.

Thank-you notes from Wilma Zahn, Elsie Houdek, the Red Cross and Mary Irwin were read. Irene Pearce had thank-you cards from Donna Northup and Anne Riebshclager.

Paying the dues for Christina Powell was discussed, she has been a long-time member and is in a rest home.

Spary asked for an education chairman, as materials need to be distributed to the schools.

Dorothy Woltman reminded members that the Life Chain is planned for  2:30 p.m. Oct. 6 on Webb Road.

Quality of Life reported that anyone could crochet hats for the cancer center.

Barb Wieczorek, spiritual enhancement, reported that the rosary is at 2:30 and 8:30 p.m. on EWTN. She also has about 500 rosaries on hand.

Seven baptisms were presented roses over the summer, Oct. 13 is the next one.

The following were discussed: A bus trip in October to Trinity Heights at Sioux City, Iowa, and having a basket at Fall Festival set for Oct. 19 in Plattsmouth. Make a Difference Day will be Oct. 26.

Pat Meister was installed as a new member.

The meeting was closed with a birthday party for the Virgin Mary with cake, prayers and singing “Happy Birthday.”

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 8.

