Catholic Daughters Court Queen of Peace 2227 met Sept. 10 at Blessed Sacrament, with Regent Gayle Spary presiding.
Thank-you notes from Wilma Zahn, Elsie Houdek, the Red Cross and Mary Irwin were read. Irene Pearce had thank-you cards from Donna Northup and Anne Riebshclager.
Paying the dues for Christina Powell was discussed, she has been a long-time member and is in a rest home.
Spary asked for an education chairman, as materials need to be distributed to the schools.
Dorothy Woltman reminded members that the Life Chain is planned for 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6 on Webb Road.
Quality of Life reported that anyone could crochet hats for the cancer center.
Barb Wieczorek, spiritual enhancement, reported that the rosary is at 2:30 and 8:30 p.m. on EWTN. She also has about 500 rosaries on hand.
Seven baptisms were presented roses over the summer, Oct. 13 is the next one.
The following were discussed: A bus trip in October to Trinity Heights at Sioux City, Iowa, and having a basket at Fall Festival set for Oct. 19 in Plattsmouth. Make a Difference Day will be Oct. 26.
Pat Meister was installed as a new member.
The meeting was closed with a birthday party for the Virgin Mary with cake, prayers and singing “Happy Birthday.”
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.