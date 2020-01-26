Regent Gayle Spary presided at the Jan. 14 meeting of Catholic Daughters Court Queen of Peace 2227 at Blessed Sacrament.
Spary reported that Treasurer Connie Rothmeyer had left for Mississippi a little sooner than expected, and Marge Koziol is the new treasurer. Dorothy Woltman, financial secretary, reported the group has 66 members and 12 are paid up for this year.
Spary read a letter from Barb Jensen from the state group regarding the nomination procedure. She also announced the national convention will be in July in Dallas, Texas.
Colleen Goodwin presented a red rose at baptism at Resurrection. The Spiritual Adoption display is being shown in the gathering area at Blessed Sacrament. The display will change each month, showing the growth of the baby.
Twenty-five people signed up for the bus trip to Lincoln for the Right to Life March at the State Capitol on Jan. 18. Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt had a pro-life youth Mass Sunday evening, Jan. 19, at the Cathedral.
The meeting was adjourned to attend the healing Mass followed by a soup luncheon.
The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 12, with a potluck luncheon after the 12:05 p.m. Mass.
