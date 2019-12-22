Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, met Dec. 10, at Blessed Sacrament.
Regent Gayle Spary opened the meeting. It was reported the bake sale on Nov. 16 and 17 was a huge success.
With treasurer Connie Rothmeyer moving to Mississippi in January, Marge Koziol has volunteered to finish her term. Also, Colleen Goodwin volunteered to finish the remainder of the year as secretary.
A new a Spanish speaking court was installed on Dec. 15 at St. Mary’s.
A healing Mass and soup luncheon is scheduled for Jan. 14. The group will have a business meeting at 11a.m., go to Mass at noon, followed by lunch. The luncheon will have four soups, and three vegetable plates, the rest of the members are to bring a dessert.
Irene Pearce read thank-you notes from Wilma Zahm and Elaine Panowicz.
In January, Catholic Daughters will be starting a Pro-Life Spiritual Adoption program at Blessed Sacrament. Members will pray daily for an unborn baby and mother for nine months and have monthly fetal-development posters on display in the gathering area. Prayer cards will be available for each family. In October, the group will have a baby shower, where parishioners are invited to bring an unwrapped baby gift, which will be donated to needy mothers.
The meeting was followed by a potluck meal and gift exchange for Christmas.
The next meeting is set for 11 a.m. Jan. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.