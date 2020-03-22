Regent Gayle Spary opened the March 10 meeting of Catholic Daughters Court Queen of Peace No. 2227 at Blessed Sacrament.

Members signed a card to send to Connie Rothmeyer, who has moved out of state. A thank-you note was read from Marcella Peterson for the poinsettia she received for Christmas.

Under Circle of Love, Barb Wieczorek reported that the Stations of the Cross is at 10 a.m. on Spirit Radio.

Spary reported that she has decided to not go to the convention in Dallas in July because of the virus. Ann Goodwin plans to attend and will go by the bus coming from South Dakota.

Rebecca Kiessling was the speaker at a pro life meeting March 14 at the Christian Resource Center in Giltner. The event was sponsored by Loving Life Coalition based out of Aurora.

Members Anna Godwin Jensen, Marion Meyer and Josephine Cotes have volunteered to be on the nominating committee.

Spary read a poem, “God Pointed a Finger at Me.”

Cotes won the door prize.

The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 14.

