Regent Gayle Spary opened the March 10 meeting of Catholic Daughters Court Queen of Peace No. 2227 at Blessed Sacrament.
Members signed a card to send to Connie Rothmeyer, who has moved out of state. A thank-you note was read from Marcella Peterson for the poinsettia she received for Christmas.
Under Circle of Love, Barb Wieczorek reported that the Stations of the Cross is at 10 a.m. on Spirit Radio.
Spary reported that she has decided to not go to the convention in Dallas in July because of the virus. Ann Goodwin plans to attend and will go by the bus coming from South Dakota.
Rebecca Kiessling was the speaker at a pro life meeting March 14 at the Christian Resource Center in Giltner. The event was sponsored by Loving Life Coalition based out of Aurora.
Members Anna Godwin Jensen, Marion Meyer and Josephine Cotes have volunteered to be on the nominating committee.
Spary read a poem, “God Pointed a Finger at Me.”
Cotes won the door prize.
The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.