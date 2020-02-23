Regent Gayle Spary opened the Feb. 11 meeting of Catholic Daughters Court Queen of Peace No. 2227 at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Correspondence from Liane Guminski, Ann Glaser, Gerri Kuhn and Darlene Christensen thanked the court for the McDonald’s gift card and poinsettia they received at Christmas. The soup luncheon in January was a success.
The Feb. 8 pro-life meeting in the Tri-cities was well attended. State Sen. Michelle Geist explained LB814, the dismemberment bill. Area senators answered questions regarding their support for pro-life and this bill. March 4 will be a day of prayer and fasting for pro-life causes.
The bulletin board in the Blessed Sacrament lobby has been updated regarding the group’s Spiritual Adoption baby.
Circle of Love encouraged members to wash their hands for flu prevention and to walk like a duck to prevent slipping on ice. Barb Wieczorek encouraged members to listen to the Mass on the radio, for those unable to attend Mass.
The Jan. 18 bus trip to Lincoln for the Nebraska Walk for Life, State Capitol, was canceled due to the extreme weather conditions. There were three baptisms at Blessed Sacrament and two at Resurrection. The nomination committee will be selected next month.
Meeting was adjourned and members then attended Mass, followed by a potluck luncheon.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 10.
