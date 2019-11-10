Regent Gayle Spary opened the Oct. 8 meeting of Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, at Blessed Sacrament.
A letter from Geri Kuhn was read, in addition to thank-you notes from Mary Bohnart and Father Tom Ryan, who has been a priest for 55 years.
Dorothy Woltman reported 64 members, 59 paid and five not paid, with one new member. It was decided to pay Geri Kuhns dues, as she is in a nursing home.
October was “say your rosary month,” where a rosary was to be said every day.
Legislation reported that 100 people registered for the Life Chain on Oct. 6 on Webb Road. That did not include all the children who attended. The trip to Trinity Heights in Sioux City, Iowa, has been canceled until next fall. Sue Kamanski was installed as a new member.
Ann Glaser spoke to the group about medical powers of attorney and the importance for advance directives. She gave the address of where forms can be obtained.
Michelle McDonald attended a pro-life conference in Lincoln and spoke about the Spiritual Adoption Program. Three members volunteered to be on a committee to get the program started in the parish. It has been partially started at Resurrection Church.
The next meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Nov. 12.
