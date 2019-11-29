Regent Gayle Spary opened the Nov. 12 meeting of Catholic Daughters Court Queen of Peace No. 2227.
Former member Ann Glaser, who moved to Colorado, sent a note with her new address. A flyer was received from the National Center on Sexual Exploitation on 10 ways to raise awareness about the devastating influences of pornography. A thank-you note was read from the Red Cross for the 37 pints of blood collected at the last blood drive.
Eric Heckman, also, sent a thank-you note for the rosaries sent to him. Barb Wieczorek explained how she makes the rosaries and will teach members. A time will be set for training as more are needed. The Omaha area is also asking for them.
Michelle McDonald reported that 31 roses were given out for baptisms at Blessed Sacrament and four at Resurrection Church in the past year. McDonald reported on the cost of items for the Spiritual Adoption that the group is going to implement at Blessed Sacrament. Resurrection Church will wait until their remodeling project is finished.
Christine McCarraher was installed as a new member.
The group conducted its annual bake sale on Nov. 16 and 17 after Masses.
A memorial service was performed for the three sisters who passed away this last year, Bernadine Ferguson, Marilee Sullivan and Roberta Sutton.
A Christmas party is planned for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10. It will be a potluck, members are to bring a dish to share and a wrapped gift to exchange. The group will give poinsettias to members in nursing homes and a McDonald’s gift card to those who live out of town.
