A preacher was quoting a verse in the Bible about visiting the sick, raising the dead, and casting out devils.
He got a little mixed up and said: “The Bible admonishes us to cast out the sick … heal the dead … and raise the devil.”
It’s easy to get a little mixed up. One of the things we have learned from this COVID-19 pandemic is what’s important, what really matters.
Recently I recorded a short video devotional in my garage. I stood in front of my 1941 Chrysler Royal, which I restored about a dozen years ago. It looks pretty good, even if I say so myself. I painted it “Blaze Red.”
When I was about 10 years old I had a car just like it that I could play in. It was sitting in our backyard. My dad was a blacksmith in Sterling, Neb. When dad got done with a car, he would move it to the backyard until he cut it up for scrap metal. Fortunately that took several years to happen.
In that old car I would pretend to drive to California, play cops and robbers, jump from the front to the back, jump off the roof and hood. I turned all the knobs and flipped all the switches. It was great fun.
Years later when I got to the point of wanting to restore an old car, I finally found one just like my backyard car. It took three or four years to restore. I enjoyed learning about the technology of the 40s. It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears.
I had a lot of myself invested in the car. One day I was with my grandson, Isaac, in the car. He was doing exactly what I did, turning the steering wheel really fast, and pushing all the knobs. We were pretending to drive to the Dairy Queen. At one point he took the turn signal and flipped it up and down very quickly. I said, “Isaac, you’ll break the turn signal!” Sure enough, later it wouldn’t work.
At some point I complained to my daughter, Isaac’s mom, that he broke the turn signal. My daughter said, “Dad, which is more important, Isaac or the car?” I had to think about that one – no, not really. I knew she was right. Isaac was way more important than any car.
This is one of the lessons we are learning again in this pandemic. People are what’s important. We are to love people and use things and not get the order mixed up. Relationships are bridges of love!
We are taught in the Bible also the importance of relationships. The “main thing” Jesus said is to love the Lord with all our heart, and mind, and strength, and our neighbors as ourselves. From the beginning of life we begin to build relationships. When everything else is stripped away relationship with God and others is what remains.
Prayer: Our Lord, we can easily get mixed up sometimes. Help us to fortify our values so we don’t get led astray. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
