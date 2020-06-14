BURWELL -- Phillip Simpson, the Burwell High School FFA adviser, has been awarded the 2020 Gary Scharf Helping Hand Award by the Nebraska FFA Foundation.
Simpson, who is a graduate of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, was nominated by community members and his colleagues for the annual award, which recognizes contributions made outside of the classroom and FFA.
