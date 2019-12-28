The Christmas season with winter school break events is sure high on our list of library services.
Speaking of lists, Santa’s appearance on Dec. 21 was a fantastic start to our holiday out-of-school programming for kids and teens.
The fun learning continues tomorrow with a (day before) New Year’s Eve Party for the kids at 10 a.m. and a 2 p.m. New Year’s makerspace craft for the teens. Thanks to Clean Community System for its help with these programs!
In just a few days we’ll be celebrating New Year’s Eve with a 5 p.m. closing. And then as we reopen on Thursday, Jan. 2, we are back at the holiday programming with “An Eric Carle Winter” at 10 a.m. for the kids. and our Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament at 2 p.m. for the teens. Winter break programming ends on Saturday Jan. 4, with a movie at 11 a.m.
In the midst of our holiday break programming we will start celebrating GILIBRARY 2020. In planning for several years now, GILIBRARY 2020 is our Library Board approved strategic plan. You can find the plan along with progress reports at www.gilibrary.org/about-us/about-your-library/gilibrary-2020.
We have a long-term, steady approach to strategic planning — the GILIBRARY 2020 process started in 2011 — with formal updates every three years. Our current update was approved September 2018 to encompass 2018 through 2020. We supplement the update with annual progress reports, and are working on the 2019 report for Library Board approval at the January meeting. Kind of like making a list and checking it twice.
This all sounds so formal yet is so much fun. Throughout 2020 we will be gearing up for a brand new strategic plan that obviously won’t be called GILIBRARY 2020. With the Library Board in the driver’s seat, and library staff at the ready to assist, we will be counting on a citizen planning committee to make recommendations for future library services. Please let me know if you are interested in being on this committee.
As we usher in the new year, however, we still have some unfinished business with our current GILIBRARY 2020. Behind the scenes work this winter is expected to result in improvements to our outreach services for our community’s youngest and eldest, as well as neighborhoods and community events.
There are so many who can’t get to the library on a regular basis and bringing books and other materials out to them is vitally important. There are also many who are not aware of our library services and so we will be working in 2020 on spreading the word through outreach.
Even before we resume our outreach we will be making some changes in our commons area (lobby) by incorporating a welcome desk. We are looking for volunteers to help us staff that desk so we can help library users with our services. There are so many ways to enjoy your library card. If you received a tablet for Christmas or already have one, for example, we can show you how to check out eBooks, eAudiobooks, music and much more.
We’re starting to book more community agencies in our commons area for informative community programming opportunities. For example, on Jan. 15 representatives from the Central District Health Department will provide blood pressure testing, and offer free information on blood pressure support, diabetes prevention, diabetes self-management education, healthy eating and physical activity, and the Every Woman Matters program. Sounds like a great plan after holiday eating.
Our plan for 2020 improvements continues with more in our makerspace, more fact-based services to help you navigate current events, and the list goes on and on. 2019 was a wonderful year and GILIBRARY 2020 is going to be even better!
Steve Fosselman is the director of the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at SteveF@gilibrary.org.
