In the Peanuts comic strip, Charlie Brown’s little sister Sally, comes to Charlie Brown and tries to talk him into doing her homework for her. Charlie Brown says to her, “Sally, if I do your homework for you, what will you learn?”
Sally answers, “I’ll be learning that all important lesson in life…how to manipulate people!”
Some people go through life like that, pushing, shoving, grabbing, hurting, manipulating, and taking from others.
Jesus told a story about three different kinds of people. There were people who took what they wanted, others who tiptoed around their responsibilities, and then those who were healers. The story was about a man who was robbed on the road to Jerusalem and left for dead. Several religious leaders carefully tiptoed around the man on the road and then a man from Samaria came by and helped the man to shelter and provided for his care while recovering. You can read all about it in Luke 10:25-37.
It’s usually called the story of the Good Samaritan. The people who were the takers were the robbers. The Bible says, “they stripped him, they beat him, they left him half dead.” There have always been people who are waiting to take advantage of others. There are people who are selfish and ruthless, ready to use and abuse people.
Hopefully, most of us are not like the robbers, but we may be more like the tiptoers - scared, nervous tiptoers. Their attitude is, “I don’t want to get involved.” In the Good Samaritan parable, the priest and the Levite were tiptoers. Their attitude was, “I’m not going to hurt you, but I just don’t want to be bothered with you. It’s too risky. After all, it’s none of my business.” So they went by on the other side of the road.
The third kind of person in the story is the Samaritan who was a healer. We can be constructive and productive and creative like the man who stopped to help. We can bring healing where there is hurt.
Henry Van Dyke gave a classic description of the people in the Good Samaritan parable. He pointed out that the robbers came saying, “What’s yours is mine and I’ll take it.” The Priest and the Levite passed by on the other side saying, “What’s mine is mine and I’ll keep it.” The Samaritan stopped and helped the man saying, “What’s mine is yours and Iet’s share it!”
After identifying the three types of people our temptation is to label people. Don’t think, “Bill over there is a taker and Shirley is a tiptoer and of course, I’m a healer.” The point is that we all have within us at any given moment the potential of being any one of the three. Today, when you go to work, or tomorrow when you go to the breakfast table or to school, you can be a selfish taker, or you can be a nervous “I can’t get involved” tiptoer, or you can be a Christ-like healer.
The choice is ours. By God’s graciousness we can make our lives count in a wonderful way.
Prayer: Our Lord, help us not to smugly think we are the ones who would be the good person in Jesus’ stories, help us to see ourselves for what we are if we become takers or tiptoers. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
