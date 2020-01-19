Joyce Quaring, worthy matron, opened the Jan. 6 meeting of Andrew Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, at the Masonic Temple.
Thank-you notes were received from Masonic Home Foundation for Nebraska Masonic Home, Masonic Eastern Star Children’s Home Purple Ribbon Club, Masonic Eastern Star Children’s Home, Educational Loan Fund, and ESTRAL Scholarship Fund for donations; and from Hope Harbor for birthday supplies for residents.
A donation was received from Star Love Grand Family to Andrew Chapter in memory of Bill Parrish.
Marianne Shenefelt, most worthy grand matron, thanked all members for courtesies received in her visit to Nebraska Grand Chapter.
Lorrie Bryant sent communication, sharing there will be a pet contest at Grand Chapter for the O.E.S. Service Therapy Dog Project. A 4-by-6 colored photo, with a $10 entry fee will be charged. Members may submit a vote by paying $1 per vote. Dogs will be judged in the following divisions: Cutest, Most Likely to Succeed, Most Athletic, Most Likely to Bark, Biggest Beggar and Best Dressed.
Also, at Grand Chapter each chapter is asked to donate a basket for a silent-basket auction
Students wishing to go into full-time Christian service need to submit applications for Estarl Educational Grants by March 1.
Open installation of Andrew Chapter officers was Jan. 11.
Fifty-year members celebrating January birthdays are: Wilma Jean Mayfield, Beverly Thygesen, Jerry White, Donna Lee Caricaburu and Betty Ranard.
The 2019 officer thank-you buffet was Sunday, Jan. 19. Quaring provided the refreshments.
The next meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.
