Dianne Wiberg, worthy matron, opened the Feb. 3 meeting of Andrew Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, at the Masonic Temple. Fourteen members were present.
The chapter was informed the annual scholarship forms were received.
Tracy Hefner of Central City will be the district grand supervisor. The district workshop date is pending, either March 21 or 28.
Andrew Chapter will be having a soup supper at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 to honor its masonic brothers.
Fifty-year members celebrating February birthdays are Rose Marie Ross and Nancy McMindes.
The charter was draped for Richard Greenwood who passed Oct. 25,2019.
The group will next meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 2.
