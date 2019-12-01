Andrew Chapter No. 41
Andrew Chapter No. 41 met Nov. 4 at the Masonic Temple, beginning with a potluck dinner to honor Joyce Quaring, worthy matron, and Jerry White, worthy patron, for their year of service.
Quaring presided at the meeting. Correspondence received included a thank-you note from Harriet Parrish for the Eastern Star memorial tribute given at Bill Parrish’s funeral service. A Christmas greeting was shared from Karen Birdsall, worthy grand matron, and Bruce Baker, worthy grand patron. General Grand announced that the Eastern Star Journal may be obtained electronically.
The area Grand Officers visitation took place Nov. 23 at the Kearney Masonic Temple.
The group will give a donation to the Comfort Dog project. The 2020 elected officers are: Dianne Wiberg, worthy matron; White, worthy patron; Quaring, associate matron; Virginia White, secretary; Diane Smutny, treasurer; Mary Ann Gerdes, conductress; and Merry Kim, associate conductress. The election of trustee and Templecraft representative will at December’s meeting.
Fifty-year members celebrating birthdays in November were Nina Cole and Hugh Morris Jr.
The Past Matrons’ Club met Nov. 12 at the home of Smutny, who was in charge of the program and refreshments and Quaring had devotions.
The next meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. Members are to bring three dozen cookies. There will also be an ugly Christmas sweater contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.