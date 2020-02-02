Installation of Andrew Chapter No. 41 officers for 2020 was Jan. 11 at the Masonic Temple.
Joyce Quaring, worthy matron, gave the welcome. Special guests were Cheryl Beckius, past grand matron of Nebraska; Carrie Knapp, grand Esther; Shannon Roberts, grand Adah; Bernard Beckius, grand companion to grand Esther; Justine Batie, worthy matron, and Jim Batie, worthy patron, of Phillips Chapter No. 204; and Catherine Dzuris, worthy matron, Franklin Chapter No. 213.
Installing grand officers were: Cheryl Beckius, grand officer; Carrie Knapp, grand marshal; Shannon Roberts, grand chaplain; and Neta Ridinger, grand organist.
Officers installed were: Dianne Wiberg, worthy matron; Jerry White, worthy patron; Quaring, associate matron; Mary Ann Gerdes, conductress; Merry Sue Kim, associate conductress; Virginia White, secretary; Diane Smutny, treasurer; Beckie Beck, chaplain; Barb Sodomka, marshal; Ruth Batie, Adah; Helen Smith, Ruth; Lurlee Campbell, Esther; Cathy Dzuris, Martha; and Jim Batie, Sentinel. Dianne Wiberg shared that her honored station would be Martha.
The theme for 2020 is “Faith Lights the Way.” The motto is “You Never Run Out of Options When You Have Faith.” The scripture is: “Thy Word is a Lamp unto my feet and Light unto my Path.” Psalms 119:105. The fun symbol is lanterns and the colors are the colors of the Eastern Star.
Justine Batie presided at the guest book. Quaring presented the Moss Pin and the Laughlin Jewel. A reception followed the installation ceremony.
The next meeting is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
