Joyce Quaring, worthy matron, presided over the Sept. 3 meeting of Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star, at the Masonic Temple.
A thank-you note was received from the family of Marjorie Arterburn for the Eastern Star graveside service.
The grand officers will be hosting officer workshops for worthy matrons, worthy patrons, associate matrons, associate patrons, secretaries, treasurers and all Grand Chapter standing committees on Nov. 9 at the Masonic Center in Hastings. Reservations are needed by Nov. 1, with a cost of $10 to Jan Thoman, grand secretary.
The by-laws update for changes made at the 2019 Grand Chapter Session are posted online.
The group had Friendship Night on Sept. 16.
Grand officer visitation is planned for Nov. 23 at the Kearney Masonic Temple. Registration begins at 11 a.m., with lunch at 11:30. Andrew Chapter will be responsible for three dozen cookies and a relish tray.
Andrew Chapter will have a concession stand at the Harvest of Harmony parade. Elizabeth Barker handed out information for items needed for Hope Harbor happy birthday kits and another list was shared of items critically needed at the Salvation Army.
Fifty-year members celebrating birthdays in September are Caroline McDaniel, Virginia White, Marcella Williams and Betty Sheahan. Refreshments were provided by Harriett Parrish.
The next meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.
