Joyce Quaring, worthy matron, presided at the monthly meeting of Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star, on Oct. 7 at the Masonic Temple.
Communication from Grand Chapter reminded members and chapters to state what their donation is for, whether school supplies, Purple Ribbon Club, Thanksgiving or Christmas. A donation request was received from the Masonic Youth Foundation to help support the youth organizations of DeMolay, Job’s Daughters and Rainbow for Girls.
Quaring thanked those members who donated items and worked the concession stand at the Harvest of Harmony parade. Members voted to donate to the following: Purple Ribbon Club, Children’s Home, Masonic Home, Estarl and Education Loan Fund.
The Grand Officers visitation is set for Nov. 23 at the Masonic Temple in Kearney. Registration will start at 11 a.m., followed by a noon lunch and meeting.
Andrew Chapter’s charter was draped in memory of Bill Parrish, past worthy grand patron, Bea Southard and Kay Sterling.
Fifty-year members celebrating birthdays in October are Cleo Edward, Nina Jean Meth, Helen Smith and Jean Packer. Diane Wieberg provided refreshments for the meeting.
The next meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, with a potluck dinner honoring Worthy Matron Quaring and Worthy Patron Jerry White. Meat will be provided and members asked to bring one side dish.
