Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star, met Sept. 16 for their Friendship Night. Eastern star members from Aurora, Phillips, Hastings and Kearney chapters were special guests.
Joyce Quaring presided at the meeting with a special patriot program, where members enjoyed singing familiar songs with an explanation of how each song was written prior to the singing of the song. Quaring carried out her theme with patriot refreshments at the close of the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.