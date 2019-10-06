Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star, met Sept. 16 for their Friendship Night. Eastern star members from Aurora, Phillips, Hastings and Kearney chapters were special guests.

Joyce Quaring presided at the meeting with a special patriot program, where members enjoyed singing familiar songs with an explanation of how each song was written prior to the singing of the song. Quaring carried out her theme with patriot refreshments at the close of the meeting.

