Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star, met March 2 at the Masonic Temple.
Dianne Wiberg, worthy matron, opened the meeting with a “St. Patrick’s Wish.” Annette Sorensen was installed as Electa by Dianne Wiberg, installing officer, and Ruth Batie, installing marshal.
Members furnishing food for the soup and sandwich supper hosted in February for Masons were thanked.
Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children will have its annual Rawhide Wranglers 4-H Club Chili Dog Event from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, in conjunction with Fremont’s Big Give. Tickets are $10.
Grand Chapter will be May 12 through 14 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney. Members interested in the annual “Star Studded” choir should reply by April 1. Members are invited to compete in ritual competition on Monday, May 11.
Members are encouraged to enter their pets in the Pawsitively Fun Pet photo contest at Grand Chapter. Barbara Sodomka and Becky Beck are Andrew Chapter’s 2020 Dog Committee representatives. Proceeds from the contest will go toward the Nebraska OES Service and Therapy Dog Project.
Raffle tickets will be sold for a handmade quilt to benefit DOGS. Contact Betty Kirby if interested.
Members were encouraged to bring items for the Hope Harbor Happy Birthday Kits or food items for the Salvation Army food pantry.
Fifty-year member Eva Plum celebrates her birthday in March. Refreshments were provided by Mary Ann Gerdes.
A salad luncheon is scheduled at noon Saturday, March 14, at the Masonic Temple, followed by Tracy Hefner, District 10 supervisor, conducting the school of instruction.
The next meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 6.
