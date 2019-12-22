Altrusa International of Grand Island met for its annual Christmas dinner on Dec. 16 at Riverside Lodge.

President Kay Lynn Hayes led the group in grace, with nine members present.

Hayes reported on the approval of a grant from Altrusa International for the projects the group does for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Connie Osterman presented the evening with games and trivia for fun-time activities.

After a cookie exchange, the group assembled several groups of toiletries, shampoos, undergarments and cash to donate to the Salvation Army.

The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in the Woodland Room at Riverside Lodge.

Anyone interested in learning more information about Altrusa and its mission of service to the community, can call Hayes at (308) 391-0300.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments