Altrusa International of Grand Island met for its annual Christmas dinner on Dec. 16 at Riverside Lodge.
President Kay Lynn Hayes led the group in grace, with nine members present.
Hayes reported on the approval of a grant from Altrusa International for the projects the group does for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Connie Osterman presented the evening with games and trivia for fun-time activities.
After a cookie exchange, the group assembled several groups of toiletries, shampoos, undergarments and cash to donate to the Salvation Army.
The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in the Woodland Room at Riverside Lodge.
Anyone interested in learning more information about Altrusa and its mission of service to the community, can call Hayes at (308) 391-0300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.