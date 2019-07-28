Seven members of Altrusa International of Grand Island met for their regular monthly meeting July 22 at Riverside Lodge.
Vice president Merma Davis called the meeting to order and led the invocation, followed by dinner.
Alicia Haussler gave the accent, “Best Foods From Nebraska.”
Darlene Zwink read a thank-you note and a letter telling of her interest in caring for small animals from the group’s scholarship winner, Kaitlyn Grace Lilly. She will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she plans to become a veterinarian.
Members edited the yearbook, noting any necessary corrections to be made before printing.
Those interested in learning more information about Altrusa and its mission of service to the community can call Kay Lynn Hayes at (308) 391-0300.
The next meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Woodland Room at Riverside Lodge.