Ten members of Altrusa International of Grand Island met for their monthly meeting Sept. 23 at Riverside Lodge.
President Kay Lynn Hayes called the meeting to order with the Altrusa grace, followed by a taco salad dinner.
Members discussed the progress regarding securing a grant from Altrusa International for the projects the group does for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
A final vote was taken for the Altrusa International display design at the Grand Island Public Library. Members discussed the four volunteer service options to the library that Hayes presented: Create a book club, the Marker Room, host a program and furnish cookies and the Cricket Program. No action was taken.
The group honored Francis Eschilmann with happy birthday greetings. Also, a moment was taken for a recently deceased member, Kay Sterling. Alice Bartlett reported on her recent trip to conference.
Members prepared Veterans Day door decorations for patient rooms at the VAMC.
Anyone interested in learning more about Altrusa and its mission of service to the community, should call Hayes at (308) 391-0300.
The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Woodland Room at Riverside Lodge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.