Seven members of Altrusa International of Grand Island met for their regular monthly meeting Feb. 24 at Riverside Lodge.
President Kay Lynn Hayes led the group in grace followed with dinner.
Correspondence was read from veterans for Altrusa International remembering them on Valentine’s Day.
Jean Fisher presented the accent, “Words to Consider - You are free to choose, but you are not free from the consequence of your choice.”
Hayes reported there would be no scholarship granted for Girls State this year as there were not enough applicants for the competition.
Par Durbin and Sandy Budde were honored for birthdays.
Hayes reported that the thyme for the group’s next display at the Grand Island Public Library will be “Mystery Books.”
A lengthy amount of time was spent discussing the topic of preserving Altrusa records. This will be one of the topics brought before the District 7 Treasure, Ms. Thieman, who will be visiting the next meeting, March 23.
Those interested in learning more information about Altrusa and its mission of service to the community, can Call Hayes at (308) 391-0300.
The next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, in the Woodland Room at Riverside Lodge.
