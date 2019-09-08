Altrusa International of Grand Island hosted its monthly meeting Aug.19 at Riverside Lodge. The meeting was a week early so members could volunteer at the State Fair.
President Kay Lynn Hayes called the meeting to order, followed by the Altrusa grace. A salad supper, provided by the members, was served.
In attendance were seven members and one guest, Tonja Brown, chair of Grow Grand Island. Brown explained how Grow Grand Island was created. During 2014, communities of Hall County, including Alda, Cairo, Doniphan and Grand Island, joined together to create a cohesive vision and action plan called Grander Vision, with the goal of creating an overall road map for the area to use in the future. Together, with a similar vision endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Corporation and Convention and Visitors Bureau, Grow Grand Island was born.
Hayes presented the Altrusa Accent: “Life is never too busy that there is not time to serve.”
Securing a grant from Altrusa International for projects the group does for the veterans hospital was discussed.
Anyone interested in learning more information about Altrusa and its mission of service to the community, can call Hayes at (308) 391-0300.
The next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Woodland Room at Riverside Lodge.
