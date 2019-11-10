President Kay Lynn Hayes called to order the monthly meeting of Altrusa International of Grand Island on Oct. 28 at Riverside Lodge.

Eight members and one guest, Flora Messister, were present.

A potential date for decorating a tree for Stuhr Museum’s Fantasy of Trees was set.

President Kay Lynn reported on progress of a grant from Altrusa International for projects the group does for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Project themes approved for the Grand Island Public Library were: “Who Done It,” “Blue Booked,” “Get Wild About Reading” and “Salute to Service Personnel.”

Members decided to have their Christmas dinner on Monday, Dec. 16, in the Woodland Room at Riverside Lodge and to cancel the regular meeting later in December.

A vote to wrap Christmas gifts for the Salvation Army at the Conestoga Mall was approved.

For the balance of the evening, members prepared door decorations for the patient rooms at the VAMC.

The next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25 in the Woodland Room at Riverside Lodge.

For more information about Altrusa and its mission of service to the community, call Hayes at (308) 391-0300.

