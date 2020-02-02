Six members of Altrusa International of Grand Island met for their regular monthly dinner meeting Jan. 27 at Riverside Lodge.
President Kay Lynn Hayes led the group in grace followed by dinner and a meeting.
Correspondence was read regarding the Bear Fair at the library asking for volunteers. It was decided that members would volunteer when their schedules permitted.
The balance of the evening was spent writing thank-you notes to area veterans with a Valentine’s Day message and a treat to be distributed to several different facilities where veterans are residing.
Those interested in learning more information about Altrusa and its mission of service to the community, can call Hayes at (308) 391-0300.
The next meeting is planned for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the Woodland Room at Riverside Lodge.
