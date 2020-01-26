Alpha Sigma Chapter No. 3812 ESA International met Jan. 6 at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, with 13 members present and six members excused.
Vice president Joyce Cantrell called the meeting to order. Chaplain Bonnie Fisher read “The New Beginnings 2020 New Year Wishes,” closing with a prayer for a world of peace.
Jonquil Chairman Donna Whitaker reported that she and Deb Ahrens visited Missy Lemons, who had knee replacement in December, and presented her with a gift from the sorority. Ahrens also presented her with a container of homemade soup.
The Christmas party on Dec. 16 at Tommy Gunz Bistro was reported to be very nice and the food was excellent.
Philanthropic Chairman Bonnie Buman reminded everyone to record their hours, mileage and number of tickets and ads sold for the Tour of Homes.
The date for the spring style show and the recipient were discussed, with continued discussion at the February meeting.
Ahrens served refreshments.
The next meeting will be Feb. 3, with social time at 6:45 and the meeting at 7 p.m. Presenters for 2020 Tour of Homes recipients will be heard.
