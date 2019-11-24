Fourteen members of Alpha Sigma Sorority No. 3812 met Nov. 4 at St. Pauls Lutheran Church for their monthly meeting.
Chaplain Bonnie Firsher gave the reading, “Living Your Dreams.” Donna Whitaker, jonquil chairman, reported that Bob Colgan and Bob Walker, husbands of two members, are having some health concerns. Bob Colgan’s son will also have to have further surgery. A prayer was given for all.
Karla Smith was presented her Jeweled Pin by President Phyl Kostbahn. A thank-you card was read from Deb Frahm for the gift cards given to her at the time of the her house fire.
Members met Nov. 13 at Missy Lemons’ home for a soup supper and also to work on supply boxes used for the Holiday Tour homes.
Tickets for the Holiday Tour were passed out. Tour-only tickets can be picked up at any Five Points Bank. Lunch and Tour and Tour and Railside tickets to be picked up from Alpha Sigma members.
Three members sold honey on Honey Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2 and 3, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church.
The group will have its Christmas party Dec. 16 at Tommy Gunz.
The next meeting will be at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 2 at St. Pauls Lutheran Church.
