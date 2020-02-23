Alpha Sigma Chapter No. 3812 ESA International met Feb. 3 at St. Pauls Lutheran Church.
Prior to calling the regular meeting to order, members heard from five organizations asking to be considered for the recipients of the 2020 Holiday Tour of Home. Recipients will be chosen at the March 3 meeting.
President Phyl Kostbahn called the regular meeting to order with 14 members present.
Kathy Ripp was presented her Jewel Pen for her first three months as a new member. Chaplain Bonnie Fisher read a Valentine’s Day blessing.
A thank-you note was read from the Salvation Army for a $25 donation, and a certificate from the Alzheimer’s Association, recognizing Alpha Sigma as a top fundraising service group.
The February social was an evening with the Grand Island Little Theatre and enjoying the “Kitchen Witches.”
Plans are underway for the Spring Style Show set for April 20 at St Pauls Lutheran Church. Tickets at a price $15 will be on sale starting in March. The recipient is St. Jude.
The Alpha Sigma sorority will next meet March 3 at the church, beginning with a social time at 6:45 p.m. and the meeting at 7.
