Members of Alpha Sigma Chapter No. 3812 ESA International met for the first meeting of the year on Sept. 9 at St. Pauls Lutheran Church.

Thirteen members were present, with six excused. Chaplain Bonnie Fisher read a story about a minister and his dog. She asked members to keep Jamie Lemburg and others in their thoughts and prayers.

A summer potluck dinner was held at the home of President Phyl Kostbahn, inviting possible new members. The garage sale in Wood River in August was a success; money earned will be used for philanthropic projects.

Joyce Cantrell, chairman of the annual Holiday Tour of Homes, gave a report on the progress of the event. Tickets will go on sale the first of November.

Deb Ahrends reported $315 was raised for the Alzheimer’s Walk on Sept. 8.

The next meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 7 at the church.

