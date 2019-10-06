Members of Alpha Sigma Chapter No. 3812 ESA International met for the first meeting of the year on Sept. 9 at St. Pauls Lutheran Church.
Thirteen members were present, with six excused. Chaplain Bonnie Fisher read a story about a minister and his dog. She asked members to keep Jamie Lemburg and others in their thoughts and prayers.
A summer potluck dinner was held at the home of President Phyl Kostbahn, inviting possible new members. The garage sale in Wood River in August was a success; money earned will be used for philanthropic projects.
Joyce Cantrell, chairman of the annual Holiday Tour of Homes, gave a report on the progress of the event. Tickets will go on sale the first of November.
Deb Ahrends reported $315 was raised for the Alzheimer’s Walk on Sept. 8.
The next meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 7 at the church.
