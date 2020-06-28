Members of Alpha Delta Kappa, Epsilon Chapter, met May 16 via Zoom.
President Sherri Klentz thanked to the following committee chairs: Rita Hand, altruism; Cyndee Mann, Klentz, budget; Pat Miller, courtesy; Jackie Bigley, Diane Meier, Alpha Delta Kappa month; Pat Deines, silver sister; Mary Kaskie, fraternal education; Liz Hodtwalker, Jean Chesnut, Christmas tea/State Executive Board breakfast; Mary Ann Gerdes, Lacey Woody, membership; Katie Ramsey, communication; Carolyn Johnson, scholarship; Alice Barnes, technology; Linda Dunham, ways and means; Cyndee Mann, program; Nancy Bishop, nominating.
Klentz reminded members of her slogan for the last biennium: "Educate, Inspire and use what we have learned to Engage."
Klentz also recognized and thanked the outgoing executive board: Hodtwalker, historian; Lacey Wood, sergeant at arms; Cara Kuhl, Krista Korensky, chaplain; Norma Gauthier, Jean Chesnut, corresponding secretary; Christy Hewitt, recording secretary; Bev Wolfe, treasurer; Bishop, past president; Cyndee Mann, president-elect.
Retirees Kristi Korensky and Katie Ramsey were recognized by Klentz.
Installation of officers for the 2020-22 biennium was given by presiding officer Bishop, recently elected Nebraska State Alpha Delta Kappa president. Officers installed were: Rebecca Hoobler, historian; Kristi Korensky, sergeant at arms; Cindy Beaman, chaplain; Mary Jane Hinrichsen, corresponding secretary; Norma Gauthier, recording secretary; Rita Hand, treasurer; Klentz, past president; Cara Kuhl, president-elect; Cyndee Mann, president
Lacey Woody was presented a certificate for the Professional Development Scholarship.
Members present were recognized for the number of years they have been members.
