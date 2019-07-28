HASTINGS — Prairie Loft has signed a 10-year land management agreement with the State of Nebraska Department of Administrative Services Building Division.
This new agreement allows Prairie Loft to expand land stewardship programs and public education onto 65 acres to the east and west of the current 8-acre property. The organization plans to use the acres to enhance place-based education activities in food production, wildlife habitat, grazing practices, land management, and community engagement.
Prairie Loft has committed to expend at least $2,500 and 250 hours of labor each year dedicated to land improvement projects such as tree and prairie restoration, habitat improvement, creek remediation, eradication of invasive plants, and the like.
Plans were already made for projects in spring 2019, including removal of invasive tree species and a prescribed burn for ecosystem restoration.
This land and Prairie Loft’s property were formerly part of the Regional Center’s working farm that operated from the 1880s until the 1960s. Since closing the farm, the acres have been managed by the DAS Vacant Building and Excess Land committee. This agreement brings new life to the land while honoring the rich history and contributions the farm once made to the community.
Prairie Loft now has nearly 75 acres just on the edge of Hastings to enhance field trips, school programs, community events, training workshops, family programs, summer camps, public outreach and other activities.
Prairie Loft’s mission is to teach agriculture appreciation, outdoor education, cultural connections, and the wise use of natural resources. Organization information, programs, and map & directions are available at www.prairieloft.org and on facebook.
Dibbern chosen for D.C. ag policy program
Michael Dibbern of Cairo was among nine young Nebraska leaders who visited Washington, D.C. July 14-18 to learn about corn policy development, explore American agriculture outside of the Midwest and visit with congressional leaders and agribusinesses. The trip was sponsored by the Nebraska Corn Board and was designed to encourage young leaders to take an active role in the agricultural industry.
“As a young farmer, this opportunity has greatly helped me understand the intricacies of ag policy,” said Dibbern.
“This experience has reaffirmed my belief that we in agriculture need to be at the table as policy is being shaped. It’s really easy to fall into the day-to-day routine of the farm, but we need to make our voices heard at the national level.”
Participants of Nebraska Corn’s leadership group were selected after completing an application process. This is the seventh year the Nebraska Corn Board has sponsored the leadership group.
Grazing conference moves to Buffalo County Fairgrounds
KEARNEY — The Nebraska Grazing Conference scheduled for Aug. 12 through 14 will now be located in the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds near the Buffalo County Extension Offices.
The location was changed due to the floods in early July.
The conference will open with a pre-conference plant identification tour on Aug. 12. Presenters on Aug. 13 and 14 will address grazing lands management, winter grazing and rangeland health.
Registrations should be made by July 31 at https://grassland.unl.edu/nebraska-grazing-conference. For assistance with online conference registration, call (402) 472-8747.
Nebraska cattle on feed down 4%
LINCOLN — Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.30 million cattle on feed on July 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 4 percent from last year.
Placements during June totaled 415,000 head, unchanged from 2018.
Fed cattle marketings for the month of June totaled 520,000 head, down 2 percent from last year. Other disappearance during June totaled 25,000 head, up 10,000 head from last year.
All cattle and calves in the United States as of July 1, 2019 totaled 103 million head. All cows and heifers that had calved totaled 41.7 million head.
Beef cows totaled 32.4 million head. Milk cows totaled 9.30 million head.
All heifers 500 pounds and over totaled 16.4 million head. Steers weighing 500 pounds and over totaled 14.7 million head. Bulls weighing 500 pounds and over totaled 2.10 million head. Calves under 500 pounds totaled 28.1 million head.
All cattle on feed fed for the slaughter market in the United States for all feedlots totaled 13.6 million head.
The 2019 calf crop is expected to be 36.3 million head. Calves born during the first half of the year are estimated at 26.5 million.
Chicken, egg production up; milk production down
LINCOLN — All layers in Nebraska during June totaled 8.91 million,up from 7.91 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Nebraska egg production during June totaled 222 million eggs, up from 201 million in 2018. June egg production per 100 layers was 2,490 eggs, compared to 2,542 eggs in 2018.
Milk production in Nebraska during the April-June quarter totaled 352 million pounds, down 4% from the April-June quarter last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The average number of milk cows was 58,000 head, 2,000 head less than the same period last year.