...WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SUNDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SUNDAY. THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * WHAT...RAIN IS EXPECTED TO CHANGE TO SNOW THIS EVENING AND MAY BE HEAVY AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY FROM ABOUT 8 PM THROUGH 2 OR 3 AM. THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR A QUICK 3 TO 5 INCHES OF SNOW TONIGHT. THE HEAVIER SNOW WILL TAPER OFF BY DAWN, BUT LIGHT SNOW WILL LINGER THROUGH THE DAY SUNDAY, POSSIBLY DROPPING ANOTHER INCH OR SO OF NEW SNOW. NORTH WINDS WILL RAMP UP AS WELL AND GUST OVER 40 MPH BY SUNDAY AFTERNOON CAUSING BLOWING SNOW. STORM TOTAL SNOW OF 4 TO 6 INCHES IS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHWEST OF A LINE FROM ARAPAHOE...TO GRAND ISLAND...TO GREELEY. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY IN SOME AREAS TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY. ROADS MAY BE ICE AND SNOW PACKED OVERNIGHT AND DURING THE DAY SUNDAY IN SOME AREAS. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT AT TIMES TONIGHT WITHIN HEAVIER SNOW BANDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&