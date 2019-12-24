Dear Readers: Wishing you a holiday season filled with wonder, joy and, most importantly, lots and lots of love. Thank you to all of my readers: Here remains one of my favorite holiday poems ever created. Enjoy!
A Visit from St. Nicholas
By Clement Clarke Moore
’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house
Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,
In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there;
The children were nestled all snug in their beds;
While visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads;
And mamma in her ‘kerchief, and I in my cap,
Had just settled our brains for a long winter’s nap,
When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,
I sprang from my bed to see what was the matter.
Away to the window I flew like a flash,
Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.
The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow,
Gave a lustre of midday to objects below,
When what to my wondering eyes did appear,
But a miniature sleigh and eight tiny reindeer,
With a little old driver so lively and quick,
I knew in a moment he must be St. Nick.
More rapid than eagles his coursers they came,
And he whistled, and shouted, and called them by name:
“Now, Dasher! now, Dancer! now Prancer and Vixen!
On, Comet! on, Cupid! on, Donner and Blitzen!
To the top of the porch! to the top of the wall!
Now dash away! dash away! dash away all!”
As leaves that before the wild hurricane fly,
When they meet with an obstacle, mount to the sky;
So up to the housetop the coursers they flew
With the sleigh full of toys, and St. Nicholas too
And then, in a twinkling, I heard on the roof
The prancing and pawing of each little hoof.
As I drew in my head, and was turning around,
Down the chimney St. Nicholas came with a bound.
He was dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot,
And his clothes were all tarnished with ashes and soot;
A bundle of toys he had flung on his back,
And he looked like a peddler just opening his pack.
His eyes — how they twinkled! his dimples, how merry!
His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry!
His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow,
And the beard on his chin was as white as the snow;
The stump of a pipe he held tight in his teeth,
And the smoke, it encircled his head like a wreath;
He had a broad face and a little round belly
That shook when he laughed, like a bowl full of jelly.
He was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf,
And I laughed when I saw him, in spite of myself;
A wink of his eye and a twist of his head
Soon gave me to know I had nothing to dread;
He spoke not a word, but went straight to his work,
And filled all the stockings; then turned with a jerk,
And laying his finger aside of his nose,
And giving a nod, up the chimney he rose;
He sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle,
And away they all flew like the down of a thistle.
But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight
“Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”
Giving but not receiving
Dear Annie: As we’re in the midst of the holiday season, I am unsure the etiquette around gift-giving. I know the old saying that it’s better to give than to receive; however, as I age, I find myself giving and giving, and not receiving much of anything.
Even a simple thank-you or a small sign of appreciation for my gifts is missing. I would like to be above feeling sad about this lack of recognition, but I am not. It does make me sad.
I would like to start to cut these people out of my holiday generosity, but then I feel that it may impact those around them. For instance, some are nieces and nephews and it may hurt my siblings if I’m not recognizing their (grown) children. And neither my siblings nor my nieces and nephews recognize this generosity. At this point, I’m not even sure they’d realize I didn’t get them presents this holiday.
Is there a good way to end my cycle of unrecognized gift-giving? Please help me.
— Underappreciated Giver
Dear Underappreciated Giver: You are correct that it’s better to give than to receive, but that’s because seeing the happiness our gifts cause should bring us mutual joy. It sounds like those receiving your gifts aren’t sharing their joy, and that is hurting you.
There are plenty of families and organizations that are in need of support and resources throughout the holiday season, and I recommend you redirect your efforts to those who will appreciate your generosity. In lieu of presents to ungrateful family and friends, send a holiday card letting them know that you’ve decided to donate to an organization in their honor or name.
If you’d still like to send something more, bake some holiday treats to pass along a little homemade love. You’ll get plenty of appreciation from the organization you support, and you’ll know not to expect it from your family.
To all my readers, remember to hug, call or write those who shared their generosity with you, and let them know you appreciate them.
Dear Annie: My father was physically abusive to me when I was a child. When I was a teenager, he was distant and emotionally abusive.
As a result, I was extremely depressed for most of my life, with no sense of self-worth. I confronted him when I was an adult, and he tried to explain why he was that way, but he never apologized.
Now he is 93, lives in a nursing home and probably won’t be alive much longer. I would like to get closure by telling him how much his behavior damaged my life, but I know it would hurt him at the end of his.
Should I get the closure I have needed all my life, or should I keep it to myself to spare his feelings?
— Still Hurting
Dear Still Hurting: I am so sorry that you had to endure both physical and emotional abuse from the man who was supposed to be your hero. It is understandable that his actions affected your self-esteem. Through good therapy and a supportive network, I am hopeful that you can put the suffering in the past. Confronting your father will not necessarily bring you closure.
The real person you have to “confront” is the little child who was hurt. Tell her that your father’s abuse had nothing to do with her. Nothing she did wrong. It had everything to do with her father and his troubles. Show her as much love and compassion as you possibly can, and, from there, you will be on the road to healing.
Annie Lane, a graduate of New York Law School and New York University, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Email questions to dearannie@creators.com.
