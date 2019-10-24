Want to keep more of the money you earn? Stop wasting money on goods and services that you don’t really care about.
Start paying attention to where your money goes and you just might see the equivalent of working a second job in your wallet.
Stop buying from TV ads. Infomercial products are overpriced and hardly ever turn out to be as wonderful as depicted. And those risk-free trial periods? Don’t believe them. You’ll have to pay the return shipping costs plus a restocking fee, if you ever get around to it.
Whenever tempted by an infomercial product, take a second to look up the item on eBay. You’ll be shocked to find dozens at a fraction of the price because that’s where they unload all the as-seen-on-TV products that get returned.
Stop impulsive crafting. Remember the beading supplies and tools you bought because you were sure you’d love the activity but are now sitting in your basement? Or how about the entire scrapbooking outfit that seemed so perfect when you attended a home party? Instead of jumping in with both feet, sign up for a class to check out a new hobby. A few sessions will tell you how committed you are.
Stop failing to return. It doesn’t fit right or the color is wrong, but who has time to trek back to the store? You do. Failing to return your shopping mistakes is way at the top of the biggest money wasters. Think of all those clothes you’ve worn once — or not at all — that could have been converted back into cash had you acted the moment you realized they were just not right. Try to get a refund for all the NWTs (new with tags) you’re harboring. At least try for store credit. If that doesn’t work, there’s always regifting.
Stop paying for storage. Look, if you’ve got so much stuff that you need to pay to store it, there’s a serious likelihood that you’ve got too much. Take the plunge and unload everything you don’t use or need. Turn what you can into cash on websites like Craigslist or eBay. Give things that are still serviceable to charities like Goodwill or Salvation Army.
Mary Hunt, founder of www.DebtProofLiving.com, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Send tips or address questions to: Everyday Cheapskate, 12340 Seal Beach Blvd., Suite B-416, Seal Beach, CA 90740, or email her at mary@everydaycheapskate.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.