I had to laugh when I opened my mail to read how one reader was able to restore his shower doors to being so clean and sparkly they looked brand-new! I had a can of his remedy sitting right there next to my computer.
Hold on! It was NOT there to be used as a computer screen cleaner. (I’ve never tried it; I do not intend to; and I hope you do not either. There are much better ways to do that here: See my column “5 Fabulous Homemade Products That Use the Power of Rubbing Alcohol.”
The cleaner was on my desk because I had just used it test the theory that WD-40 would waterproof my leather boots. Supposedly, WD-40 acts as a barrier so moisture can’t seep into your shoes and get your socks wet.
Dear Mary: We bought a home not long ago, and the glass shower doors were so badly stained I actually thought the glass had become etched. But I wasn’t ready to give up on them without a fight.
I took the doors off, thinking I could put more pressure on them if they were lying flat. Then I tried all the cleaners you mentioned (in the column “Surprising Trick Removes Stubborn Hard Water Stains from Glass Shower Doors”) and then some. Still, the spots remained. That’s when I remembered what I had used on my car when I found a few spots of tar on it. The answer was WD-40.
I took the doors outside, covered my picnic table and then laid a door on it. Next, I sprayed the door with WD-40 on open spray (the “straw” setting off), let it set for a few minutes and then just wiped it off with a paper towel. A couple of spots required more application. When done, I put some Blue Dawn in a bucket, used a sponge to soap it down and then leaned it against a fence, putting a wood block under it to keep it off the ground. I sprayed it with the water hose and allowed it to dry. Then I repeated the process on the other door. They looked great!
The only problem encountered was when I went to retrieve them, a bird had found one door before me, but THAT was a simple cleanup!
— Randy
Dear Randy: Remarkable! And what a great idea to use WD-40 to clean those doors (although, we need to make it clear that had the glass become etched, WD-40 would likely not have been able to fix the problem).
It’s a great product. The blue and yellow can is about as familiar as anything. Banished to a shelf in the garage, most people assume WD-40 is only an automotive thing. Wrong! This stuff is amazing — and cheap.
Most of us already know to use WD-40 to loosen bolts and fix squeaky door hinges. But there are quite possibly thousands more ways WD-40 can make our lives easier. Here are a few of my favorites!
-- Repel spiders. And other bugs, too! Just spray some WD-40 on windowsills and other places spiders can get it. Wipe away the excess, and that’s it. It will keep spiders and other creepy-crawlies away.
-- Clean greasy hands. When you’re done with a messy job that got your hands all greasy, painty or sooty, spray them with a little WD-40. Wipe with a paper towel, and then follow with soap and water. So much better than getting grease and yuck all over the sink.
-- Remove paint from leather. It happened to me once: I got paint on my jeans, didn’t realize it and, while it was still wet, got into the car. Yep. Paint on the leather seat. A quick spray of WD-40 followed by a soft clean rag took that paint away in a flash — and didn’t leave a trace. It took the paint out of my pants, too.
-- Clean up crayon marks. Whether they’re on the wall of your home or the inside wall of your clothes dryer, WD-40 works like a dream to soften crayon marks and make them easy to remove. Always test first, especially if that wall happens to be wallpapered.
-- Free stuck dishware. Ever get a small bowl or drinking glass stuck inside one that is slightly larger? A quick spray of WD-40 just might be all you need to get it unstuck. Give it a try!
Got other problems? Grab the WD-40 and visit www.everydaycheapskate.com/home-and-family/got-problem-grab-wd-40/.
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.